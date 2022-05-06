Three Kyrgyz citizens killed in Uzbek border shooting

6 May. 13:00

Clashes and shootings occur regularly along the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, as well as the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Kyrgyz authorities have said three people were fatally shot when Uzbek border guards allegedly opened fire along the countries' shared border, according to Kyrgyzstan's border guard service.

The border service said the incident took place a day earlier in the western Jalal-Abad region, near the Ferghana Valley. The service said in a statement that the three individuals died after being brought to a nearby hospital.

No further details were announced.