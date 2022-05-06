Georgia completes work on second part of EU membership questionnaire

6 May. 14:40

The Georgian Government will hand over the second completed part of the country’s European Union membership questionnaire to the European Commission by May 10, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said at a briefing on Friday.

Darchiashvili said work on the second part of the questionnaire had been completed, with only the “technical part” of the document requiring preparation before submission. The Minister was speaking following a meeting of the Government Commission for EU Integration, led by PM Garibashvili.

The second part of the questionnaire was of technical and sectoral nature and required “quite a lot of effort,” the Foreign Minister said while thanking Government agencies that participated in the “important process”.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili handed over the first completed part of the questionnaire to Carl Hartzel, the Head of the EU Delegation to Georgia, on May 2.

Based on the questionnaire, the European Commission will prepare an evaluation report on granting the candidate status to the country, with the relevant decision expected by the end of June.