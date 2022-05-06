European Parliament urges EU zero energy dependence from Russia

6 May. 15:15

The European Union needs to achieve zero energy dependence from Russia, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola told Corriere della Sera.

"It’s always difficult to impose sanctions. What we have done so far is unheard of, and at a speed I thought was impossible. The European Parliament was the first to declare we must reach zero dependence from Russian oil and gas. But each individual country has its problems, some are more dependent than others. However, our priority must be zero dependence, because Russia has been very clever at exploiting potential divisions amongst us," she said.

The President of the European Parliament beleivs that supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine is the right thing to do. According to her, "a country where 97% of the population wants to join the EU and is fighting a war with that dream in their heart, that country can’t be rejected."