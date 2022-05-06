Russian government authorizes parallel import of car parts, components

6 May. 16:00

Russian authorities published the list of goods for parallel import, which comprises more than 50 categories. The order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade registered with the Ministry of Justice on May 6 was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

The mechanism will be effective since May 6, the Ministry noted. The list comprises over 50 groups of goods required for the industry and for consumers.

Specifically, the list comprises plants, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetics. The list of goods allowed for parallel imports does not cover certain brands popular in Russia, like Garnier, L'Oreal, Maybelline, NYX and others.

Parallel imports of apparel, headgear, footwear, fabrics, furs and leather goods are allowed without limitation by brands.

The list comprises certain car components and spares and almost all Western car brands like GM, Chevrolet, Mitsubishi, Renault, Tesla, Honda, Nissan, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Toyota, Lexus, Suzuki, Volvo and others.

Musical instruments, airport equipment, sound recording and TV equipment, boats, railway locomotives and other items are also in the list.