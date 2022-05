7 May. 10:30

Today, cloudy weather with clearings will set in the capital region, and the temperature is to warm up to 17-19 °C, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus said.

"The weather in the capital and the region will be formed by the warm sector of the North Atlantic cyclone. There will be no significant precipitation, and the temperature in the capital will reach 17-19 °C, in the Moscow region - 15-20 °C," Leus said, RIA Novosti reports.