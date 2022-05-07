Armenian opposition plans rally in Vanadzor

7 May. 11:00

Today, the Armenian opposition, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, set off on a motor rally from Yerevan to the city of Vanadzor, Levon Kocharyan, the son of ex-President Robert Kocharyan, the participant of the rally, said.

It is planned that the opposition will hold a rally today in Vanadzor, located 120 km north of Yerevan. At noon, a procession will be held in Yerevan, in which only women will take part, and in the evening, a rally will be held in the capital on France Square, followed by a procession, RIA Novosti reports.