Russia not to be excluded from UN Security Council

7 May. 11:25

It is impossible to deprive Russia of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, told PBS Newshour.

”Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. We cannot change this. But we can isolate the country in this position. And we did it. We succeeded in isolating them. We isolated them in the Security Council," she says, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Thomas-Greenfield, Washington should work to improve the organization and continue to use it to exert pressure.

“I am fully aware and understand the point of view of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky that, in his opinion, the UN Security Council acted slowly. I am also aware of their request to review the Russian status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, but Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, I do not see the possibility that this will somehow change. But we will continue trying to isolate them," Thomas-Greenfield added.

Recall that earlier the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, noted that Russia cannot be excluded from the UN Security Council, because there is no such a procedure.