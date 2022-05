7 May. 11:35

Today, on May 7, Kazakhstan celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day. On this day in 1992, the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed a decree on the creation of the country's Armed Forces, and 20 years later, by presidential decree, Defender of the Fatherland Day became a public holiday.

On October 4, 2012, the country's parliament approved amendments to the law on holidays, so Defender of the Fatherland Day - May 7 - became a national holiday and a day off.