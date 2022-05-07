5,500 new coronavirus cases registered in Russia

7 May. 11:45

Over the past 24 hours, 5,500 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the country, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has amounted to 18,222,219, and the number of recoveries increased by 8,649, to 17,596,716, the federal headquarters for disease control informed today.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of hospitalizations due to coronavirus in Russia amounted to 2,562, which is 9.9% lower than the previous day. The number of hospitalizations decreased in 41 regions and increased in 37. The situation remains the same in seven subjects of the Russian Federation, TASS reports.

The increase in the number of infections is 0.03%.