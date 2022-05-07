Russians postpone holidays in Crimea

7 May. 12:00

Russians have begun to cancel hotel reservations in hotels in Crimea for May and June: their total occupancy does not exceed 40% on average, in addition, tourists massively cancel reservations in hotels for May and June due to airlines sending information about flight cancellations, the president of the National Union of the Hospitality Industry (OSIG) Alexey Volkov said.

"For the summer, hotels in Crimea are occupied by 40-45% so far, at some places - by 60%. Tourists expect that air traffic with Crimea will be resumed. To date, massive cancellations of bookings for May and June have been recorded due to cancellation of flights,” Volkov said, RIA Novosti reports.