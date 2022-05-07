20 Saakashvili supporters detained in Batumi

7 May. 12:20

Georgian police detained at least 22 supporters of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili outside the Adzharian government building in Batumi, the Georgian news agency Interpressnews reports.

Yesterday, members of the United National Movement opposition party, brothers of the ex-president, as well as their supporters held a rally in front of the government of Adjara, demanding that Saakashvili be taken to one of the foreign clinics for treatment, TASS reports.

Today, police officers arrived at the venue of the rally and began to dismantle the tents, which caused a brawl. The protesters were detained and taken to police stations.