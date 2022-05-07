Baku to host international trade and industrial exhibition CASPINDEXPO-2022

7 May. 13:25

The next international trade and industrial exhibition CASPINDEXPO-2022 will be held in Baku on May 15-18. Along with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, business representatives from Turkey, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia will participate in the exhibition, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) reported.

"Bilateral meetings of entrepreneurs are planned. On May 16, the business forum will be organized as part of the exhibition," Trend reports.

The exhibition will be held with the assistance of the International Fairs Trade Group and the joint support of AZPROMO and the Azerbaijan Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business.