Crimean farmers to restore republic’s agricultural complex

7 May. 13:55

Agriculture in Crimea will be restored in volumes registered before 2014, the head of the republic Sergei Aksyonov said.

”From the very beginning, we understood that one of the main tasks for us was to establish a water supply for the needs of agriculture. Many Crimean agricultural producers switched from growing moisture-dependent to drought-resistant crops. Now there is a new window of opportunity for resuming the volumes of agricultural production that were before 2014," Aksyonov said, RIA Novosti reports.