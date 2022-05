7 May. 14:05

The new Afghan authorities officially announced the mandatory wearing of hijabs for women throughout the country.

"The ordinance on wearing the hijab is obligatory and necessary for Muslim noble, adult women. In accordance with the prescriptions of Sharia, women who, due to their age, are not old or young, must cover their face with a hijab, when they encounter other people ( being without relatives),” the statement of the Ministry of Islamic Guidance reads, RIA Novosti reports.