7 May. 14:30

Soon the authorities of Crimea will restore the passenger railway connection with the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said.

"The prospects are clear: everything will be restored," Aksyonov said, commenting on the possible resumption of passenger rail traffic in Crimea and neighbouring regions, RIA Novosti reports.

”Adjacent territories - Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - will live a normal, calm human life. I have no doubts," he added.