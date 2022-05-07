Russians tell what Victory Day means to them

7 May. 14:55

According to the results of a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation, every second Russian considers Victory Day a national holiday, and a third is proud of the country.

Almost every third Russian (29%) feels proud hearing the words "Great Patriotic War." The mention of the war evokes feelings of joy of victory among 10% of survey participants, 6% think that this is “our history, it will never be forgotten”, the same number of people remember their relatives who went to war and survived it.

The majority of respondents (84%) said that they have or had relatives who participated in the Great Patriotic War, a little more than half of Russians (55%) noted that Victory Day is a national holiday, 36% consider it a public holiday, for 4% it is a family holiday, and only 2% of respondents said that for them it is just a day off.