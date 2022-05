7 May. 15:20

Turkmenistan resumes flights to the UAE and Germany, Turkmenportal reports.

The global mass vaccination against COVID-19, as well as the improvement of the pandemic situation, helped the country's authorities to make such a decision. Flights from Turkmenistan to the UAE and Germany will be carried out once a week, Trend reports.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.