8 May. 12:35

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will visit Iran in the near future, where he will meet with the republic's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said.

He noted that the parties intend to discuss cooperation in the financial and oil and gas sectors, as well as the solution of transit issues, the IRNA agency writes.

According to the diplomat, politicians will also discuss the visa regime's cancellation for tourist groups.