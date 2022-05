8 May. 14:15

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Trend with reference to the Turkish media, he will take part in the TEKNOFEST International Aerospace and Technology Festival, which will be held in Baku on May 26-29.

It should be noted that the TEKNOFEST International Aerospace and Technology Festival is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.