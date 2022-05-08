Israel detains gunmen who killed three Israelis in Elad

8 May. 15:20

Israeli security forces detained two Palestinian gunmen who attacked civilians on May 5 using firearms and an ax, the Israel Defense Forces' press service said.

"Two terrorists who killed three Israeli civilians in a terrorist attack in the city of Elad have been detained", the military, police and the Shabak General Security Service said in a joint statement, released by the army press service.

Let us remind you that three Israelis were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in the city of Elad on May 5