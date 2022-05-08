Immortal Regiment held in Ankara

8 May. 16:10

More than 300 people took part in the action "Immortal Regiment" at the Russian Embassy in Ankara.

According to RIA Novosti, the participants laid a wreath at the monument to the deceased Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was shot dead at the opening of the photo exhibition "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveler" in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

Addressing the event, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said that "the Nazis are still raising their heads." "We must remember those to whom we owe our lives. Those who won yesterday, so that we win today. We must remember the price of happiness", the diplomat said.