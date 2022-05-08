Putin congratulates post-Soviet countries on 77th anniversary of Great Victory

8 May. 16:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory telegrams to the leaders and citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, the DPR and LPR, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Head of State noted that on this day we pay tribute to the soldiers and home front workers who crushed Nazism at the cost of incalculable victims and deprivations.

"Today, it is our common duty to prevent the Nazism's revival, which brought so much suffering to people from different countries. It is necessary to preserve and pass on to posterity the truth about the events of the war years, common spiritual values ​​and traditions of fraternal friendship", Putin said, wishing new generations to be worthy of the memory of their fathers and grandfathers.

In his congratulations addressed to the Great Patriotic War's veterans and the citizens of Ukraine, the president emphasized the revenge's inadmissibility of the ideological successors of those who were defeated in the Great Patriotic War.

Addressing the heads and citizens of foreign states, Putin conveyed words of gratitude to the veterans of the front and home front, wished them good health, prosperity and longevity.