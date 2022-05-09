US first lady pays unannounced visit to Ukraine

9 May. 10:00

US first lady Jill Biden has paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine as part of her trip to Europe, according to a pool report.

Her motorcade crossed the Slovak-Ukrainian border at 14:41 Slovak time (15:41 Moscow time) on Sunday. During her slightly less than two-hour stay in Ukraine, she met with Ukraine’s first lady Elena Zelenskaya, who has not been seen in public since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The two first ladies had a closed-door meeting, which lasted for about one hour. After that, Jill Biden returned back to Slovakia.

The US firs lady arrived in Slovakia on Saturday. On Sunday, she visited Kosice and Vysne Nemecke on the Slovak-Ukrainian border, where she met with Ukrainian refugees, volunteers and local authorities. On May 9, she plans to meet with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and members of the Slovak government in Bratislava. Before Slovakia, the US first lady visited Romania.