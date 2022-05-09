South Ossetia’s president recognizes his defeat in runoff polls

9 May. 10:20

South Ossetia’s incumbent President Anatoly Bibilov has recognized his defeat in Sunday’s runoff presidential polls.

"I think the elections are valid. I congratulate Alan Gagloyev and wish him every success," he told journalists.

Runoff presidential election was held in South Ossetia on Sunday. Incumbent President Anatoly Bibilov and leader of the Nykhas political party Alan Gagloyev are vying for the presidential office. The winning candidate has to score a simple majority of votes.

The voter turnout was 68.2% as of 20:00 Moscow time, when polling stations were closed. According to the results of counting 18% of protocols from district polling stations, Gagloyev is winning 59.21% of votes, while Bibilov has 37%.