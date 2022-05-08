Israeli PM vows to crack down on terror

8 May. 19:00

The Israeli government will establish a new "civilian national guard" to fight terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Sunday, after Israeli forces captured two terrorists who murdered on Thursday three Israelis in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad.

"Capturing the terrorists is not enough," Bennett said in a cabinet meeting on Sunday. "We are in a new phase in the war on terror. The highest-priority task for the Israeli government is to restore personal security to the citizens of Israel."

It is unclear exactly what this "civilian national guard" will consist of or look like.

The possibility of establishing a new national guard first arose in the aftermath of last May's outbreak of fighting between Israel and Hamas, and was kept from the public by Bennett and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The country's National Security Council and the Public Security Ministry are now tasked with presenting the government with a proposal for the establishment of the new national guard this month, Bennett said.