Ankara condemns militant attack in Egypt

9 May. 11:20

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the militant attack that killed 11 soldiers in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

"We condemn the attack on a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal in Egypt on May 7, which killed 11 soldiers and injured 5 soldiers," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey extended its condolences to the families of people who lost their lives and the Egyptian state, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In a Saturday attack, at least 11 soldiers were killed and five injured in a water pumping station west of Sinai, the country's military announced. Army forces clashed with the militants and surrounded them in an isolated area in Sinai. The statement did not provide further details.