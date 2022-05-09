About 97,000 foreign tourists visit Armenia in April

9 May. 12:45

Some 96,938 foreign tourists visited Armenia this April, Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said in a Facebook post.

According to the minister, in 2021 April some 41,881 foreign tourists visited Armenia, down from 137,597 in April 2019.

Kerobyan said that some 250,798 foreigners visited Armenia in the first quarter of 2022, up from 87,131 in the first quarter of 2021 and down from 333,150 in the first quarter of 2019.

Most of the foreign tourists -129,351- were people aged 36-63. The largest number of tourists to Armenia came from the Russian Federation (43.7% of the total), Georgia (9.7%) and Iran (9.3%).

According to the official data, some 143,708 people travelled abroad from Armenia as tourists in January-March 2022, compared to 44,574 in the same period in 2021. --0-