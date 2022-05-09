US imposes sanction on 33 Russian individuals, 22 companies and 69 ships

9 May. 13:30

The US Department of the Treasury has supplemented its sanction lists with 33 more Russian individuals, 22 companies and 69 ships flying the Russian flag.

According to a press statement released on Sunday, the sanctions apply to Moscow Industrial Bank and its ten subsidiaries: Agropromyshlenny Kompleks Voronezhski OOO; Anninskii Elevator OOO; Auditkonsalt OOO; Belinveststroi OOO; Dve Stolitsy OOO; Kontrakt OOO; Ladoga OOO; Nekommercheskaya Organizatsiya Fond Khimicheskoe Razoruzhenie I Konversiya; Azovskaya Zernovaya Kompaniya OOO; Ekspluatiruyushchaya Kompaniya Tsentr OOO.

Sanctions will also be imposed on three Russian state-owned television channels: Channel One Russia, Rossiya-1, and NTV.

Apart from that, the sanction list included eight Sberbank and 25 Gazprombank executives. "Two of these GPB Executives, Andrey Igorevich Akimov (Akimov) and Alexey Borisovich Miller (Miller), were previously designated on April 6, 2018, pursuant to E.O. 13661, and are re-designated today," the document says.

Sanctions have been also imposed on Promtekhnologiya OOO, the manufacturer of rifles under the ORSIS brand. According to the US Department of Treasury, it is a private defense company supplying its products to Russia’s military and intelligence services. "Promtekhnologiya has long been associated with the Russian government," it claimed.

Falling under the sanctions are eight more Russian companies linked with navigation, including Oboronlogistika OOO associated with Russia’s defense ministry, Severnoye Morskoye Parokhodstvo and Transmorflot shipping companies. Sanctions were also imposed on 69 ships owned by these companies.