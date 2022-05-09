Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan on Victory Day

9 May. 14:50

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent out a national congratulations.

"Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you on Victory Day! May 9 is a special day in the history of our country. It is a day of kneeling before the great deeds of our grandfathers and fathers, grandmothers and mothers. It is a day of eternal remembrance and gratitude to the valiant generation of heroes who crushed fascism," the Kazakh President stressed.

"This victory was won at the cost of untold effort and enormous sacrifice. It was forged through unparalleled courage and indomitable spirit of the front-line soldiers, the tenacity and selflessness of those who toiled on the home front. Our sacred duty is to always remember the high price they paid for our freedom, our right to live and create," he said.

"It is very unfortunate, the ranks of those who went through that terrible war and felt all its hardships are thinning from year to year. Today, 376 veterans and 68,347 home front workers are celebrating the 77th Victory Day in Kazakhstan. We owe a great tribute to you from everyone in our nation! The state will provide all-round support to war veterans, and, I am sure, the society will be very attentive and caring for them. I wish everyone good health, well-being and peaceful skies! Happy Victory Day!" Tokayev concluded.