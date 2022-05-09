Christian communities of Azerbaijan visiting Khudavang Monastery

9 May. 15:00

The visit of representatives of the Albanian-Udi and other Christian communities and the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations and journalists to Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district on the occasion of the Easter holiday has begun, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

During the trip organized by the committee, the representatives will visit the Khudavang Monastery located in the district.

Representatives of Christian communities will perform religious rites, read prayers and light candles in the monastery.