Georgian PM congratulates WWII veterans on Victory Day

9 May. 15:20

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday congratulated the “heroic veterans” of World War II on the annual Day of Victory over Fascism, with Government members offering tributes to the servicemembers who gave their lives in the conflict.

Garibashvili was in the Park for Cultural Pastime and Recreation of Veterans in for the occasion, and laid a wreath at the bust sculpture of Meliton Kantaria, a Soviet Georgian soldier who hoisted the Soviet flag over the Reichstag on April 30, 1945, together with fellow servicemembers Mikhail Yegorov and Aleksey Berest.

"Georgians have a tremendous contribution and great merit in the victory of the war. Of course, I wish to once again pay tribute to our heroes, who sacrificed their lives for a better future of the world. Victory in the war was greatly preconditioned by [the participation of] Georgians", Garibashvili said.

On the occasion of the annual May 9 celebrations, the Ministry of Health and Tbilisi City Hall will provide one-time financial assistance to World War II veterans and family members of deceased servicemembers.

The former will receive ₾1,000 ($328/€310), and the latter will be presented with ₾500 ($164/€155), the Government Administration said.