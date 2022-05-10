Shanghai subway shut down due to coronavirus

10 May. 12:45

Today, the Shanghai authorities closed the last two lines of the city's subway. From now on, the entire city subway stops working.

"From 13:00 on May 10, 2022, and until further notice, the sixth and sixteenth lines of the Shanghai Metro will cease their operation. At the moment, all lines and stations of the Shanghai Metro have stopped working", the subway said in a message posted on Weibo.

The Shanghai Metro is the longest in the world. Its length is 831 km. Before the pandemic, passenger traffic was over 10 million people per day.