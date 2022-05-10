Trial on Saakashvili's case postponed

10 May. 14:10

The Tbilisi City Court's session on the case of the embezzlement of more than $3 million from state funds for personal needs by former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been postponed to May 24.

Saakashvili himself was not in the court room because of his deteriorating state of health.

The ex-president's lawyers demanded that the judge order the Special Prison Service to provide access to the prison for experts from the "Empathy" Center for a medical examination.

Today, the Minister of Justice of Georgia, Rati Bregadze, also said that Saakashvili would be offered treatment at the Vivamedi civilian clinic.