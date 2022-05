10 May. 14:38

In January-April 2022, exports of Turkish defense products increased by 42 percent, to $1.3 billion, compared to the same period a year earlier.

"In April 2022, Turkey exported defense industry equipment worth $392.1 million, which is 29.6 percent more than in the same month last year", the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

For 12 months, Turkey has supplied defense industry equipment worth $3.612 billion.