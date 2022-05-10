Clashes between opposition and police begin in Yerevan

10 May. 14:58

In one of the north of Yerevan's districts, clashes between police officers and the opposition broke out.

On the morning of May 10, the opposition had launched four marches from the "sleeping districts" to the center of Yerevan. They are headed by members of the Armenian Parliament.

The clashes began after protesters blocked traffic. The police began to arrest demonstrators. The road has not been cleared yet.

Since April 17, there have been protests in Armenia. They are organized by the parliamentary opposition. The reason for them was the speech of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Parliament, in which he proposed "to lower the bar on the status of Karabakh" and called on to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.