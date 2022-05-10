99 years since Heydar Aliyev's birth

10 May. 0:10

Today marks the 99th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev - the head of the Azerbaijan SSR, the First deputy chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, the president of the independent Azerbaijan Republic, whose state work defined the modern image of Azerbaijan.

After the Nakhchivan Pedagogical College and studying architecture at the Azerbaijan Industrial Institute, Heydar Aliyev went to work in the People's Commissariat of Internal Affairs and the Council of People's Commissars of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1944, he received a referral to the state security agencies, and then worked for the State Security Service for 25 years. In 1957 he graduated from the Azerbaijan State University's history department. After three years of work as the State Security Service'deputy chairperson under the Council of Ministers of the AzSSR, in 1967 Heydar Aliyev headed the Service, where he served as a major general.

In 1969, Heydar Aliyev became the First secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the AzSSR, heading his native Soviet republic, and led Azerbaijan for the next 13 years. In December 1982, he moved to the Political Bureau (Politburo) of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR and was appointed First Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers, curator of the Soviet economy, culture and social sphere. However, in 1987, Heydar Aliyev resigned after a protest against Mikhail Gorbachev’s policy.

After the Republic of Azerbaijan's declaration of independence, Heydar Aliyev initially worked as the chairperson of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He headed the New Azerbaijan Party at the founding congress in 1992. In the hardest year of 1993, Heydar Aliyev was invited to Baku, where he first became the chairperson of the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan Republic, and soon began to act as president. On October 3, 1993, the citizens of Azerbaijan elected Heydar Aliyev as president, and in a year he stabilized the republic's life: a ceasefire was established with the occupying forces of Armenia, a "Contract of the Century" was signed with foreign oil giants for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block.

The directions of development laid down by Heydar Aliyev became the foundation for the further history of Azerbaijan. On October 11, 1998, he was re-elected President of Azerbaijan for a second term. In 2003, due to health conditions, Heydar Aliyev withdrew from the third election campaign and died on December 12 of the same year. He was buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku. However, Heydar Aliyev's work continues to live and prosper to this day: thanks to the growth mechanisms created by him, Azerbaijan defended its territorial integrity and expelled the invaders from Karabakh and Zangezur 17 years after his death.