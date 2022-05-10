Tokayev arrives in Turkey on official visit

10 May. 16:00

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ankara on a state visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He was met at the Esenboga International Airport by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and other officials.

Tokayev's visit is scheduled for two days. In Ankara, he will hold talks with Erdogan in a narrow and expanded format. Also, the Kazakh President will take part in the Kazakh-Turkish business Forum and hold meetings with Turkish business leaders.

Earlier, the Turkish president said that Tokayev's state visit to Ankara, scheduled for May 10-11, will be an important milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Recall that Kazakhstan, along with Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, is a member of the Organization of Turkic States. Turkmenistan and Hungary are observers of the organization.