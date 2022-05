10 May. 17:00

Ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili agrees to undergo an examination at the Vivamed clinic, Koba Nakopia, a representative of the United National Movement, said today after visiting the convict.

Today, the Minister of Justice of Georgia, Rati Bregadze, proposed to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to the Vivamed clinic.

Yet, Saakashvili refused to be transferred to the clinic today, as he is waiting for visitors - mother and son.