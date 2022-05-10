Vladimir Putin congratulates President-elect of South Ossetia

10 May. 17:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Alan Gagloev on his election as President of South Ossetia, the Kremlin website informs.

“I hope that your activity in this high post will contribute to the further strengthening of relations between our countries, based on the principles of alliance and strategic partnership,” the message reads, RIA Novosti reports.

The head of the Russian Federation stressed that Russia would continue to provide support to South Ossetia in addressing pressing issues of socio-economic development, as well as ensuring national security.