European Commission receives Ukraine's EU membership questionary, but...

10 May. 17:45

The European Commission has officially received Ukraine’s answers to its questionnaire on joining the European Union (EU) and intends to provide its opinion based on the answers of the Ukrainian side as soon as possible, EC official representative Eric Mamer said today at a briefing in Brussels.

"The European Commission must now provide its position on the basis of Ukraine’s answers. We have officially received them and will announce our decision as soon as possible," he said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the head of the land group of the Christian Social Union, Alexander Dobrindt, the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union may take from several years to decades.