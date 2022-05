10 May. 18:45

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Astrakhan region are cooperating on the opening of branded Astrakhan stores in Baku, Governor of the Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We are open to cooperation with Baku in the field of shipbuilding within the framework of industrial cooperation - we are ready to build small-sized dry cargo ships, chemical carriers, ferries and tankers," the Astrakhan governor said, Trend reports.