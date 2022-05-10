WHO resolution not to affect supply of medicines to Russia

10 May. 19:00

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Europe adopted a resolution proposing to explore the possibility of relocating the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of NCDs from Russia.

However, the Russian Ministry of Health assured that the adoption of this resolution is exclusively political. Alexei Kuznetsov, assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, confirmed this statement.

"The adoption of the resolution will not have a negative impact on medical care, drug provision of citizens in the Russian Federation, as well as on the scientific research and humanitarian activities carried out by our country," Kuznetsov said, RIA Novosti reports.