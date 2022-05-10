Belarus to keep Russian S-400 and Iskander air defense systems

10 May. 19:30

By agreement with Russia, Minsk expects to keep S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and Russian Iskander missile systems, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said today.

“We agreed with Russia that we will probably keep the S-400s that we have. The complex will “see” to Berlin from Minsk. The S-400 is good equipment. We agreed with the Minister of Defense that he will prepare several groups who will run this equipment," the head of state said at a meeting on the state defense order for 2022, TASS reports with reference to the Belarusian agency BelTA.