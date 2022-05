10 May. 19:45

Covid cases are on the rise in more than 50 countries around the world, and the main impetus for this growth is provided by the variants of the omicron strain, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said today at a briefing in Geneva.

"The growing number of infections in more than 50 countries confirms the unpredictability of the virus. Variants are the drivers of the main surge in cases," he said, TASS reports.