5th Kharibulbul Festival to be held in Shusha on May 12-14

10 May. 20:20

The 5th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival will be held on May 12-14 in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - the city of Shusha - with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Shusha State Reserve.

In 1990, the Kharybulbul Festival received international status. The invitation of folklore groups from foreign countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Israel, and Turkey, aroused great public interest. Due to the difficult situation in Shusha after the beginning of the Karabakh conflict, the main events of the festival were held on the territory of Agdam, and some concerts in Barda and Agjabadi, Trend reports.

The International Music Festival, which was held from 1989 to 1991 in Shusha and other regions of Karabakh, after a 30-year break returned to Shusha on May 12-13, 2021 due to the organisational efforts of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.