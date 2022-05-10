Erdogan to visit Kazakhstan this fall

10 May. 20:35

Today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held narrow-format talks in Ankara, during which the Turkish leader accepted an invitation to visit Kazakhstan the upcoming fall, Tokayev's press service informs.

"The President of Kazakhstan thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation to visit the fraternal Republic of Turkey and invited him to our country. The Turkish leader, in turn, expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting the invitation and arriving in Ankara. Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the invitation to visit Kazakhstan the upcoming fall," RIA Novosti reports with a reference to the press-service.