NATO to return to Black Sea

10 May. 21:00

NATO Naval forces do not plan to stay outside the Black Sea for a long time, the commander of NATO Allied Maritime Command, British Vice Admiral Keith Blount said today.

"Our plans are being reviewed every day depending on the situation. We have submarines, ships and aircraft, the program of actions is reviewed on the daily basis. I want to emphasize once again that NATO does not intend to stay outside the Black Sea for a long time," the head of the Alliance Navy said, RIA Novosti reports with a reference to the Bulgarian national television.