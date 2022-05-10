Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva visit Shusha (PHOTO)

10 May. 21:25

Today, on May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President of the country Mehriban Aliyeva made a trip to the city of Shusha.

The head of state and the first lady were informed about the finishing works in the administrative building in Shusha and the landscaping work done around the building.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the restoration work to be carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the Fresh Water Bath (Şirin su hamamı), the house of a tar player, composer and master who improved the Azerbaijani tar, Sadygjan, in the complex of the Makhmendarovs' estate, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state and the first lady also got acquainted with the upcoming repair and restoration work at the Shusha Boutique Hotel and the Shusha Realni school.