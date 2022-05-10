Baku to host Partners and Business Baku 2022 exhibition

10 May. 22:00

The Partners and Business Baku 2022 exhibition will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on June 16-18. The products of local companies will be presented at the exhibition, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

The exhibition, organised by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the National Confederation of of Entrepreneurs, Marsol LLC and Kapital Bank, will present products and services of local industrial, agricultural, ICT, educational, constructional, logistics and other companies, Trend reports.