New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russian citizens, enterprises

11 May. 9:40

Foreign Minister of New Zealand Nanaia Mahuta announced new sanctions, imposed against a number of Russian citizens and enterprises over the situation in Ukraine.

According to Mahuta, the new round of sanctions is targeted against eight Russian companies and people, involved in what Mahuta called, "Putin’s campaign of disinformation".

According to the Foreign Ministry website, the new sanctions cover the Russian General Staff Main Directorate’s 85th Main Special Service Center, the "Main Center of Special Technologies", and the Internet Research Agency.

The sanctions also cover Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, General Staff Main Directorate head Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Krasnaya Zvezda CEO Alexey Pimanov, NewsFront news agency co-founder Mikhail Sinelin and VGTRK CEO Oleg Dobrodeyev.

Currently, New Zealand has imposed sanctions against over 650 Russian citizens, including President Vladimir Putin, State Duma deputies and 55 largest Russian companies.